Holding Back Tears, 77-Year-Old Voter Explains Exactly Why She’s Voting for Beto O’Rourke

As Beto O’Rourke arrived at an El Paso polling station Tuesday morning, there was one woman watching intently nearby, hopeful that she’d soon witness Texas electing its first Democrat in a statewide race in over two decades.

“We think he’s pretty important and we’re honored that he was here,” 77-year-old Pamela Aguirre told MSNBC reporter Garrett Haake, who, before the interview, had spotted Aguirre sporting an O’Rourke t-shirt while wheeling her oxygen tank.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shows Aguirre becoming visibly emotional as she discussed her surprise to see O’Rourke at the same polling station that morning, as well as the personal significance of his candidacy.

When Haake asked her to explain her support for Sen. Ted Cruz’s Democratic challenger, Aguirre pointedly explained, “Cause he represents everything that Donald Trump isn’t.”

“What will it feel like if you see him win this race tonight?” Haake continued.

“Everything, just everything,” she responded fighting back tears. “We want him to win, and we’ll be watching the TV tonight with him. He’ll be someplace in the city, but it’ll just mean so much, it’ll mean that by gosh, we all still have a chance to have a decent country with decent values, with decent relationships with other people.”