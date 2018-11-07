Looking for news you can trust?

The Democrat set to take control of the House Judiciary Committee pledged Wednesday to scrutinize President Donald Trump’s ouster of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and promotion of Sessions’ chief of staff to acting attorney general.

“Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind @ realDonaldTrump removing Jeff Sessions from @ TheJusticeDept,”Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the New York Democrat slated to become chairman of the committee, tweeted Wednsday. “Why is the President making this change and who has authority over Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation? We will be holding people accountable.”

Nadler will take over the committee in January after Democrats won control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Republicans retain the committee chairmanship until then.

Trump’s announcement caused confusion over who will oversee Mueller’s investigation, with some analysts asserting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, to whom Mueller has reported due to Sessions’ recusal from the Russia probe, would continue to be in charge. But Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores indicated that Matthew Whitaker, the new acting attorney general, would take over the job.

“The Acting Attorney General is in charge of all matters under the purview of the Department of Justice,” she said in an email.