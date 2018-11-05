Trump Reminds Voters He Is Perfectly Comfortable With Commenting on Women’s Appearances

Is this what a final push to appeal to women voters looks like?

Inae OhNovember 5, 2018 4:01 PM

On the eve of the midterm elections, President Donald Trump appeared to mock critics who have condemned his well-documented habit of commenting on the physical appearances of women, whether it be to disparage or to praise, telling supporters that he will no longer publicly describe a woman as “beautiful.”

The sarcastic remarks, an apparent appeal to his base’s disregard for so-called political correctness on the left, came as Trump welcomed his daughter Ivanka Trump to the stage at a Cleveland, Ohio rally, where he is making a final push ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“You’re not allowed to use the word ‘beautiful’ anymore when you talk about women. You’re not allowed,” Trump told supporters. “It’s politically incorrect. 

“I will never call a woman beautiful again,” he continued while sarcastically imitating the act of taking an oath. “Every man here, raise your hand. You will never ever say to your wife, your girlfriend, anybody is beautiful, right?”

While the moment played well with the laughing crowd, for other women around the country, it is also likely to serve as a timely reminder that the president remains perfectly comfortable with remarking on a woman’s physical appearance whether he’s referring to her as “horseface” or “beautiful.”

