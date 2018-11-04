Trump Accuses Oprah of Burning Tapes That Don’t Exist to Hide Interview That Never Happened

Looking for news you can trust?

Amid a fact-free tirade against Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, President Donald Trump on Sunday falsely accused Oprah Winfrey of attempting to “burn” tapes showing Trump appearing in the final days of the iconic Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I was on her full show on the last week,” Trump told supporters at a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia. “I think they’re trying to burn the tape.”

Trump also claimed to have been friends with Winfrey, a prominent Abrams supporter who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, until the launch of his presidential campaign. “Oprah was a friend of mine until I ran for office. Once I ran for office she diverged.”

Trump: “Oprah’s been down to Mar-a-Lago,” then claims he was on her last week of shows (he wasn’t), then insinuates they’re”trying to burn the tape.” (Which explains why the tape of the show he wasn’t on doesn’t exist!) — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 4, 2018

Though he had been interviewed on her show, Trump was not included in its last week. Despite this, Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed otherwise to apparently boost his celebrity profile.

Trump lies that he was on Oprah’s show in its last week because she had on “her five most important people.” He was on the show 3.5 months before it ended: her last show was on May 25, 2011; Trump appeared on Feb. 7, 2011. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 4, 2018

The new, baseless accusation of an effort to get rid of a non-existing recordings comes just days after Winfrey traveled to Georgia in support of Abrams’ bid to become the first female black governor in the country.

Winfrey’s visit has since sparked a round of racist robocalls interpreting the billionaire media mogul.