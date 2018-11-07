Trump Threatens Democrats Hoping to Investigate Him After Taking Back the House

He also offered some interesting spin on the elections.

Hannah Levintova
November 7, 2018

Despite a number of races that were still too close to call, one thing was clear by late on Tuesday night: though Republicans had kept their Senate majority, after eight years in the minority, Democrats had won back control of the House. This victory sets up a new landscape in Washington that all but guarantees that the Trump administration will be subject to unprecedented oversight and investigations.

The president, however, had a different take on the House win and seemed to be avoiding this reality in a fusillade of tweets late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. Trump repeatedly referred to the Midterm elections as a “tremendous” and “incredible” success, insisting that media not giving Republicans credit for this victory are “fake news.”

The president also threatened Democrats with payback should they try to launch House investigations: “Two can play that game!” he tweeted.

Trump also urged the new Democratic House majority to make Rep. Nancy Pelosi  (D-Calif.) the House speaker, since it will all but guarantee more votes for Republicans in the future. 

