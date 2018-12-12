Christine Blasey Ford Honors the First Gymnast to Speak Out Against Larry Nassar

Looking for news you can trust?

Christine Blasey Ford made one of her first public appearances since she testified against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearings to present the Inspiration of the Year award to former gymnast Rachael Denhollander at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year awards on Tuesday.

Denhollander was being recognized for her bravery as the first woman to publicly accuse former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

Blasey Ford has been receiving death threats in the months since she accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and consequently hasn’t been able to return to work; she spoke at the awards ceremony via video.

“In stepping forward, you took a huge risk, and you galvanized future generations to come forward, even when the odds are seemingly stacked against them,” Blasey Ford said to Denhollander. “The lasting lesson is that we all have the power to create real change.”

