Donald Trump, Who Only Hires the Best People, Says His Former Secretary of State Is as “Dumb as a Rock”

The president fires back after Rex Tillerson’s critical comments.

Hannah LevintovaDecember 7, 2018 4:11 PM

Cheriss May/Zumapress

President Donald Trump  took to Twitter on Friday to lambast Rex Tillerson, his own pick as his administration’s first Secretary of State, in unusually harsh terms, calling him as “dumb” and “lazy as hell.”

Trump’s tweet comes a day after Tillerson made his first public appearance since being fired by President Donald Trump in March. At a Thursday Texas event, Tillerson talked about his old boss’s lack of discipline and his dislike of reading. Tillerson said the president often floated illegal plans, and concluded that Trump probably fired him because the president “grew tired of me being the guy every day who told him he can’t do that.”

In October 2007, NBC reported that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron” during a Pentagon meeting. (The State Department denied the claim.)