We Now Know What James Comey Told Congress Last Week. Read the Transcript.

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees have released a transcript from Friday’s closed-door hearing of former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey.

The hearing was part of a Republican-led investigation into the FBI’s actions during the 2016 presidential election, which included investigations of Hilary Clinton’s email server and Russia’s involvement in the Trump campaign. Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May 2017, has since called the hearing a “desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president.”

Over a nearly seven-hour hearing, House Republicans appeared to grow frustrated with Comey, who had been instructed by a Justice Department attorney to not answer questions about the Russia investigation. Another hearing is expected for mid-December, before Democrats take over the House of Representatives in January.

Here’s the transcript: