Maria Butina Pleads Guilty to Participating in a Russian Conspiracy Against the US

Russian gun-rights activist Maria Butina pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy against the United States in federal court on Thursday, pledging to cooperate with prosecutors investigating Russian efforts targeting the 2016 election.

The 30-year-old has been jailed since July, when she was charged with acting as Kremlin agent in connection with her efforts to cultivate connections with influential conservative figures and groups, most notably the National Rifle Association. Prosecutors contend that her efforts were guided by Alexander Torshin, a Russian banker and former politician said to be close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Appearing in court on Thursday, Butina confirmed she had worked “under direction of” a Russian official, an apparent reference to Torshin.

Butina is the founder of the Right to Bear Arms, a Russian gun-rights group. With Torshin, pro-gun credentials to build relationships with top NRA figures. Butina and Torshin frequently attended NRA conventions, and they arranged for top NRA officials, including its onetime president David Keene, to visit Russia.

“Butina sought to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over US politics,” a Justice Department prosecutor told the court.

Prosecutors on Thursday also noted that at least one other person aided in Butina’s conspiracy. They referred to US Person 1, whose description matches that of Paul Erickson, an NRA member and Republican political operative who was romantically involved with Butina. It is expected that Butina will also provide evidence against Erickson as part of her cooperation with the US government. Prosecutors noted that “US Person 1” helped Butina in a number of ways, including by giving her background information on US figures who came to visit her gun rights group in Moscow, and reviewing a Google Translated version of Butina’s “description of the diplomacy project,” which in part described her plans for acting as a foreign agent in the US.

Though her case is separate from Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, Butina may possess information that will be valuable to federal prosecutors looking into other Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election. The NRA spent $30 million in support of Donald Trump’s campaign, and both the FBI and Federal Election Commission are currently investigating whether any of that money came from Russian sources. Butina may provide the key to understanding whether any Russian funds flowed illegally to the influential gun-rights group.

In light of her expected cooperation, prosecutors recommended she face a sentence of no more than six months.

Earlier this week, Putin asserted that Butina was not a Russian agent. “I asked all the heads of our intelligence services what is going on,” he said. Nobody knows anything about her.”

* This is a developing story.

Read Butina’s plea agreement and statement of offense: