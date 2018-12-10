Trump’s Latest Meltdown Shows Even He Knows This Could Be the Beginning of the End

The president kicked off the work week with a pair of panicky tweets.

Inae OhDecember 10, 2018 8:59 AM

Olivier Douliery/ZUMA

President Donald Trump lashed out at the renewed focus that he may have committed campaign finance violations by personally directing hush-money payments prosecutors have identified as criminal to influence the 2016 election, claiming in a pair of typo-ridden tweets Monday morning that the money was nothing more than a “simple private transaction.” 

Trump also cited Fox News to assert that lawmakers were going after the payments because they had failed to find evidence of collusion between his campaign and Russia.

The tweets came as Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, raised the possibility over the weekend that the president could be indicted after federal prosecutors concluded in an explosive filing Friday that Trump had directed his former personal attorney to make payments to silence two women from publicly speaking about alleged affairs with the president.

“My takeaway is there’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office the Justice Department may indict him, that he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time,” Schiff told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, on Sunday said that if federal prosecutors’ accusations were true, the payments proved Trump “was at the center of several massive frauds against the American people.”

“They would be impeachable offenses,” he told CNN. “Whether they’re important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question.”

The tweets, including the typos, were roundly criticized, with many saying they demonstrated the president’s increasing panic over the various investigations into his campaign:

On Sunday, the New York Times reported federal prosecutors are now focusing their investigation on what other Trump Organization executives may have known about the illegal campaign contributions.