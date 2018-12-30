The President Have Done Another Typo

It might sound crazy, but many people don’t read their writing aloud. A lot of very awful writing would be caught by that simple act. If they heard it, they’d think, “this isn’t how humans talk.” But a lot of people don’t. Dummies, I say!
Anyway, Trump is obviously one of these people.
President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2018