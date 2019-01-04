Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Her Dance Haters With Even More Dancing

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

On Wednesday, one day before Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was sworn into office, an anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the new representative from New York’s 14th Congressional District dancing on a rooftop from her days as a student at Boston University.

“Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” the since-deleted tweet said.

The attempt to embarrass the youngest woman ever elected to Congress swiftly backfired, as supporters and even a handful of celebrities rushed to Ocasio-Cortez’s defense with tweets of admiration and praise for her dance skills, which were displayed during a mash-up routine from the 1980s film The Breakfast Club.

Hahaha she’s fantastic .

The more politicians we have like @AOC the sooner we’ll all be dancing. This is a real person, in touch with her roots. She has a perspective, a work ethic & a humanity based philosophy that seeks the best outcome for the most people..

More power to her. https://t.co/NEKPAm14Cm — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 3, 2019

The inept attempt to create a controversy also sparked the birth of the Twitter account “AOC Dances to Every Song,” which remixed the clip of her dancing with a slew of different songs.

Britney Spears – Toxic pic.twitter.com/SrNS5r2e58 — AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 4, 2019

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez finally responded to the busted effort to humiliate her with the following 11-second clip (note the excellent song choice). It proved, once again, that the ongoing conservative effort to take her down was likely no match for the congresswoman’s impressive social media savvy.