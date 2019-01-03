Democrats Just Took Back Control of the House. Bask in These Joyous Photos From the Historic Day.

Inae OhJanuary 3, 2019 2:34 PM

Does the air suddenly feel a bit lighter?

For the first time in what surely feels like a lifetime for many voters around the country, Washington, DC, on Thursday provided a reason to celebrate, as Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011. The new Congress, which reflects a record wave of newly elected women and racially diverse lawmakers, overwhelmingly voted for Nancy Pelosi to reclaim the speaker’s office—a history-making return that further cemented her role as the most powerful women in US politics.

“Let me be clear: House Democrats are down with NDP,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said in a brief speech announcing his nomination.

As the 116h Congress reconvened, powerful moments filled the afternoon. Here are some of the most memorable:

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump had yet to offer his congratulations to Pelosi for the historic day. His silence on Twitter might have something to do with an interview that aired just hours earlier, in which Pelosi said it was legally possible to indict a sitting president.