Democrats Just Took Back Control of the House. Bask in These Joyous Photos From the Historic Day.

Does the air suddenly feel a bit lighter?

For the first time in what surely feels like a lifetime for many voters around the country, Washington, DC, on Thursday provided a reason to celebrate, as Democrats regained control of the House of Representatives for the first time since 2011. The new Congress, which reflects a record wave of newly elected women and racially diverse lawmakers, overwhelmingly voted for Nancy Pelosi to reclaim the speaker’s office—a history-making return that further cemented her role as the most powerful women in US politics.

“Let me be clear: House Democrats are down with NDP,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, said in a brief speech announcing his nomination.

As the 116h Congress reconvened, powerful moments filled the afternoon. Here are some of the most memorable:

this little girl is VERY EXCITED that people are voting for nancy pelosi pic.twitter.com/uApGGuabak — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019

“In remembrance of my son Jordan Davis, Nancy Pelosi," @LucyWins2018 says as she votes for Pelosi for speaker, receiving applause from some of her colleagues nearby #gapol — Tamar Hallerman (@ajconwashington) January 3, 2019

First day of a new era. 💪🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/GeGv6xvJuv — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 3, 2019

Nancy Pelosi stands to cast her vote to become House Speaker, with an assist from excited children by her side pic.twitter.com/MLYoH0EaHR — POLITICO (@politico) January 3, 2019

No one is as excited to watch Nancy Pelosi vote for herself for House Speaker as her granddaughter pic.twitter.com/RzQIstNUXw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 3, 2019

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) – one of the first Muslim women to serve in Congress – excitedly jumps up and blows kisses from her seat as the freshman representatives are sworn into the 116th Congress. https://t.co/DaYZXzGUg9 pic.twitter.com/JS4GiN3Xcr — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2019

Rashida Tlaib's son dabbing in the House is my entire 2019 mood board pic.twitter.com/mWkWZfAaSV — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) January 3, 2019

More: “Let me be clear, House Democrats are down with NDP: Nancy D'Alesandro Pelosi.” Rep. Jeffries nominates Pelosi for House Speaker during the first day of the new Congress https://t.co/HkzHGM3Mtz via @tictoc pic.twitter.com/CcqTHkPBfz — Bloomberg (@business) January 3, 2019

Applause break out as it's announced that Nancy Pelosi has the votes to be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress. Via ABC. pic.twitter.com/az48yP3Dt5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, at the White House, President Donald Trump had yet to offer his congratulations to Pelosi for the historic day. His silence on Twitter might have something to do with an interview that aired just hours earlier, in which Pelosi said it was legally possible to indict a sitting president.