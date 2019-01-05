Donald Trump Just Said Only “Criminals” Don’t Like the Wall. Actually, a Majority of Americans Don’t.

Looking for news you can trust?

On Saturday morning, President Trump, as he is wont to do, took to Twitter to decry his typical targets: “fake” news, the Democrats, and CNN, among other presumed enemies. He also decided to label a majority of Americans criminals:

The Democrats could solve the Shutdown problem in a very short period of time. All they have to do is approve REAL Border Security (including a Wall), something which everyone, other than drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals, want very badly! This would be so easy to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

An NPR, PBS News Hour, and Marist poll taken in late November and early December showed that 69 percent of Americans don’t see the wall as a priority. A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted for The Hill in late December showed that 56 percent of Americans oppose Trump’s border wall, with 58 percent saying the president should withdraw his demand for its funding. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just 35 percent of those surveyed supported including money for the border wall in a congressional spending bill, and a Quinnipiac poll published December 18 found that 54 percent of American voters oppose it and say it’s not necessary to improving border security.

That’s a whole lot of American drug dealers, human traffickers, and criminals.