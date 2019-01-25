Looking for news you can trust?

Update, 11:25 a.m. EST: Ground stops have been lifted but significant delays remain, the FAA said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has stopped flights into LaGuardia Airport in New York City due to major staff shortages amid the partial government shutdown.

The startling announcement came after unions representing aviation workers released a statement on Wednesday warning that the shutdown could pose serious safety risks for its members and travelers. “In our risk-averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break,” the statement read.

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.