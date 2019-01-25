FBI Arrests Roger Stone

Looking for news you can trust?

The FBI has arrested Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, as a part of special counsel Rober Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was charged with seven counts that include witness tampering, false statements, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Stone is expected to make an appearance in federal court later on Friday.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

You can read the indictment below:

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.