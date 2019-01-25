FBI Arrests Roger Stone

Read the indictment here.

Inae OhJanuary 25, 2019 6:54 AM

Bill Clark/ZUMA

The FBI has arrested Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, as a part of special counsel Rober Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was charged with seven counts that include witness tampering, false statements, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Stone is expected to make an appearance in federal court later on Friday.

You can read the indictment below:

This is a breaking news post. We will update as more information becomes available.