Unions Representing Air Traffic Controllers, Pilots, and Flight Attendants Just Issued an Incredibly Dire Warning

On Wednesday night, unions representing aviation workers—including air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight attendants—released an ominous statement warning that the ongoing government shutdown, now in its 33rd day, poses serious safety risks for its members and for the larger traveling public.

“It is unprecedented,” the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the Air Line Pilots Association, and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said of the current situation. “This is already the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States and there is no end in sight. In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break.”

The government has been shut down over a month as President Donald Trump attempts to push Democrats to fund a wall along the US-Mexico border, causing harm to federal workers and so many more vulnerable Americans. Numerous agencies crucial to safety and travel are operating under severe strain, including, notably, the Transportation Security Administration.

Now other aviation-industry workers are sounding the alarm. It’s worth reading the full statement from the unions: