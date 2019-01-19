Tens of Thousands Take to the Streets for the Third Women’s March

Scenes from a day of protest as President Trump’s first term hits the halfway mark.

Mother JonesJanuary 19, 2019 1:59 PM

Protesters march on Capitol Hill during the third Women's March.Jose Luis Magana/AP

Tens of thousands of protesters across the globe are gathering for the third Women’s March today. Amid controversy surrounding the event’s organizers, turnout numbers are not expected to match the record-breaking stats from the 2017 march, when millions of marchers in Washington, DC, dwarfed President Donald Trump’s poorly attended inauguration.

Here are some stand-out photos and videos of the day so far: