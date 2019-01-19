Trump’s Plan to End the Shutdown Is Already Getting Terrible Reviews

Democrats push back against an expected proposal that would fund a border wall.

Mother Jones
January 19, 2019

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

 

This afternoon, President Donald Trump is expected to propose an deal that would exchange $5.7 billion in border wall funding for his support of the BRIDGE Act, which would extend protections to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and give temporary protective status for refugees. The proposal marks the latest attempt to end the partial government shutdown, which is entering its fifth week. But even before Trump has officially proposed the plan, it’s getting a rocky response, especially from Democrats.

Congressional aides told the New York Times that House Democrats haven’t been consulted on the plan and would only negotiate with Trump once the government is reopened.

Others noted that under the current law, Dreamers who renew their DACA permits in nine months already get two more years of protection. 

The expected proposal also got pushback from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, an anti-immigrant group, which seemed to equate the extension of DACA protections as “amnesty”:

Trump’s speech, which was originally scheduled for 3p.m. Eastern, has been bumped back to 4p.m.