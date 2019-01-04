We Annotated the White House’s Wildly Misleading Border Security Briefing to Congress

Looking for news you can trust?

On Thursday, with the government shutdown approaching its third week, the White House summoned congressional leaders to the White House for a border security briefing. The White House press office griped on Friday that members of Congress “did not want to hear the presentation.” But Trump was not deterred.

The president directed his staff to hand-deliver the slideshow to every member of Congress. The White House also shared the presentation with reporters. The eight-slide presentation is an exercise in how to mislead the public with statistics. Below is an annotated version.