US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson slapped a strict gag order on Roger Stone Thursday but stopped short of jailing him over an Instagram post by Stone showing what appeared to be a target next to Jackson’s head. “Any violation of this order will be a basis for revoking your bond,” she told the longtime adviser to Donald Trump and self-professed dirty trickster.

Stone, who is awaiting trial on obstruction of justice and perjury charges, apologized profusely and repeatedly to Jackson on Thursday after his lawyer took the extraordinary step of putting Stone on the stand to defend his conduct.

Stone said he abused an earlier order that Jackson issued which did not bar Stone from commenting publicly on the case, as long as he avoided commenting within Washington, D.C. “I am heartfully sorry. I am kicking myself over my own stupidity, but not more than my wife is kicking me,” Stone said. “I offer no excuse for it, no justification.

“This is just a stupid lapse of judgement,” Stone said.

*This is a developing story.