Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Expertly Laid a Trap to Get Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

While Republicans on Wednesday repeatedly hammered Michael Cohen over his efforts to secure a lucrative media deal, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used her time to focus on one of the most consequential topics concerning investigations into President Donald Trump: his ever-elusive tax returns.

It was one of the more anticipated appearances by a lawmaker on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Her clear and purposeful line of questioning, which appeared to lay the groundwork for the committee to subpoena the president’s tax returns while capturing the names of those in Trump’s inner circle who may know details of his financials, was widely praised:

Cohen tells @AOC that Congress needs to review Trump’s financial statements and tax returns pic.twitter.com/AeiVSsvlQZ — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) February 27, 2019

Very well done questioning by @aoc. Not speeches, just focused on getting info and laying groundwork to obtain Trump tax info. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 27, 2019

.@AOC just got there and she is asking better questions than 90% of members. Short, specific, factual, with no speechmaking. (Maybe it's because she just got there.) — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) February 27, 2019