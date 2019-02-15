Looking for news you can trust?

Mother Jones is looking for a whip-smart fellow to join our digital publishing team in New York. The fellowship is writing-intensive, and applicants should have a knack for applying that skill across different platforms and mediums, from stories on the site to captions on Instagram to scripts for podcasts.

Common to all these is a confident, conversational, fun, and informative writing style that readers instantly recognize as you.

You’ll be called on to tackle any number of writing assignments for MotherJones.com every day, including breaking news, explainers, social media roundups, Q&As, news recaps, and posts about random things you experienced on the subway.

You will work closely with the digital and multimedia news teams on every aspect of modern publishing. You will collaborate with seasoned editors and reporters on pitching, scripting, and executing sharply focused digital content of all kinds for our audiences on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and podcast platforms.

You’ll also attend regular skills-building sessions covering topics that span the operations of a media organization.

Mother Jones fellowships are full-time positions lasting six months, with the opportunity to extend the position for an additional six months after that.

Applicants should possess:

Evidence of sharp, concise writing that will help showcase Mother Jonesjournalism on every platform

A style of writing that embraces both brevity and a distinct, personal voice—and an awareness of how that writing works on a variety of platforms, from our website to Instagram captions and more

Ability to turn around quick, clean copy on a wide range of news beats

A working knowledge of basic web languages such as HTML, and familiarity with back-end content systems like WordPress

Some familiarity with Adobe Photoshop and other editing software is definitely a plus

Unrelenting attention to detail

Strong communication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work on tight deadlines

A zeal for producing online media, and an ability to surf fast-changing news currents

We are currently accepting applications for this position to begin ASAP. Deadline for submission is March 1.

Fellows receive a $2,437.50 monthly stipend, supported by grants from the Irving Harris and Lannan Foundations and by the generosity of our contributors. Fellows also receive a $200 monthly health care stipend.

Mother Jones believes that a diverse newsroom strengthens the quality of our workplace and reporting. We strongly encourage people from all backgrounds to apply.

You can find more information about the Mother Jones fellowship program here.

To apply for the digital media fellowship, please submit the following to fellowships@motherjones.com by March 1: