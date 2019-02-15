Donald Trump Knows Everyone Hates Him

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

President Donald Trump’s reliable stream of often incoherent, racist, and press-bashing tweets took an unexpected turn Friday afternoon when the president posted something to his social media feed that was actually…funny.

The rare moment arrived via a mash-up video featuring a cast of top Democrats, including Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, appearing downright miserable during Trump’s State of the Union last week. The collection of sad faces is played to the tune of R.E.M.’s “Everybody Hurts” while Trump touts the success of his administration.

Of course, we can’t give the president too much credit, as the video appears to be the work of something called @carpedonktum. (The account appears to be a popular source for bizarre conservative memes.)

But we’ll take what we can get! Watch below, especially for the very end, where a troll-worthy appearance from one Republican senator truly makes enduring Trump’s Twitter feed worth the click today: