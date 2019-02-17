Donald Trump Is So Mad at Saturday Night Live That He Went on an Unhinged Rant Against the Networks

He’s a sensitive guy.

Jamilah KingFebruary 17, 2019 11:15 AM

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Beneath all that bluster and gold-plated glamour, Donald Trump is a very sensitive man who doesn’t like it when people make fun of him—which Saturday Night Live did again over the weekend by parodying his declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border:

SNL‘s portrayal of the Trump administration has become must-watch television. But this makes Trump very sad, and he wants the networks—in this case, NBC—to step in and make it stop. On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that it’s all “very unfair and should be looked into!”

Trump has previously threatened to sue NBC over what he calls its “one sided coverage” of him and his administration.

The president’s hurt feelings aside, some observers note that his repeated and public tirades against SNL are just another one of his attacks against the media, which is central to the functioning of American democracy. Trump hasn’t exactly helped dissuade that nothing, tweeting again on Sunday morning: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”