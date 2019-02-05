Facebook Finally Removes Another 22 Alex Jones Accounts

Looking for news you can trust?

Facebook on Tuesday took down another 22 pages associated with Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder.

Facebook allowed Jones to continue to make money on the platform.

The removals come after outlets including Mother Jones, along with the Daily Beast, The Next Web and Daily Dot, reported on how Jones and his content remained on the site, despite an August ban targeting his accounts. Mother Jones previously detailed how Facebook left accounts that routinely posted livestreams of Alex Jones’s daily Infowars show to thousands and sometimes tens of thousands of followers, allowing Jones to effectively remain on the platform, despite its high profile move to ban him in August.

Facebook had also allowed what appeared to be an official page for Infowars’s store to remain live, allowing Jones to continue to make money on the platform that had ostensibly banned him.

The social media behemoth deleted these and other pages on Tuesday as a part of what it said was an update to its “recidivism policy” in an effort “to better stop or prevent people who have had Pages removed for violating our Community Standards from using other Pages to continue the same activity.”

The company had initially announced the update, which went into effect today, on January 23. Under the previous rules, users who preemptively created backup accounts before their main account was banned would be allowed to stay on the platform and create new related pages.

People, predictably, had taken advantage of this loophole. “We updated this policy because we saw people working to get around our previous recidivism policy by using existing Pages that they already manage for the same purpose as the Page we had removed for violating our Community Standards,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Jones had initially been banned after pushing conspiracy theories, including ones that incited harassment against the survivors of shootings in Parkland, Florida. and at Sandy Hook Elementary school. Several family members of victims who died in the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary are suing Jones for defamation, including at least one family that’s been forced into hiding.

Facebook said that despite the new actions, it is not removing Jones’s personal Facebook profile, which is still on its site.