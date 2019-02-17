Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Thinks We Should Be Worried About Donald Trump’s Mental Stability

Looking for news you can trust?

It’s no secret that one of the goals the Trump presidency is to try to make nice with North Korea, but a new report from the New York Times suggests that that president is willing to go extraordinary lengths to paint himself as the hero in America’s decades-long standoff with the communist country. And that’s pissing off people close to his administration—namely George Conway, husband of top aide Kellyanne Conway.

Reporter Peter Baker published a story over the weekend detailing Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama came startlingly close to going to war with North Korea.

"He told me he was so close to starting a big war with North Korea," Trump says of Obama. But Obama aides say he never told them that nor were military options under serious consideration. https://t.co/eAVyi6vlRF — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 16, 2019