Michael Cohen Warns Republicans: “I Did the Same Thing You’re Doing Now”

This moment was nuts. From the Guardian:
Cohen then offers a remarkable warning to the Republicans on the committee as to what happens to those who stand by Trump.
“I did the same thing that you’re doing now for ten years. I protected Mr. Trump for ten years,” Cohen says.
“Look what’s happened to me.”
Cohen adds: “The more people that suffer Donald Trump, as I did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I did.”
Watch:
“I can only warn people, the more people who follow Mr Trump, as I did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I am suffering.” #Cohenpic.twitter.com/k56pp6r1S0
— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 27, 2019