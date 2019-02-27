Michael Cohen Warns Republicans: “I Did the Same Thing You’re Doing Now”

“Look what’s happened to me.”

Ben DreyfussFebruary 27, 2019 12:37 PM

This moment was nuts. From the Guardian:

Cohen then offers a remarkable warning to the Republicans on the committee as to what happens to those who stand by Trump.

“I did the same thing that you’re doing now for ten years. I protected Mr. Trump for ten years,” Cohen says.

“Look what’s happened to me.”

Cohen adds: “The more people that suffer Donald Trump, as I did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I did.”

Watch: