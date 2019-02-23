Read Robert Mueller’s Brutal Sentencing Memo for Paul Manafort

Looking for news you can trust?

On Saturday afternoon, federal prosecutors working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller filed a sentencing memo for Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager who faces up to 25 years in prison for tax and bank fraud, but could face up to life in prison for conspiracy counts in a related case. Judge Amy Jackson Berman permitted the sharing of a redacted version of the 800-page document.

Mueller does not recommend a specific sentencing punishment for Manafort, noting that doing so is “consistent with the practice the special counsel’s office,” according to the memo, which was filed in a federal court in Washington, DC. “Instead, the government sets forth its assessment of the nature of the offenses and offender and the applicable advisory sentencing guidelines and sentencing factors.”

We will be updating this story.

