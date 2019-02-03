Watch Stacey Abrams Star in a Super Bowl Ad

Looking for news you can trust?

Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic legislative leader who ran a spirited campaign to be Georgia’s governor in 2018, features in a television ad set to run in the state on Super Bowl Sunday.

The ad boosts Fair Fight, Abrams’s initiative to raise voter turnout and protect voting rights. Appearing alongside Abrams in the ad is Natalie Crawford, a little-known Republican from northeast Georgia who serves as one of rural Habersham county’s five elected commissioners. The county is home to a state legislative race whose 2018 administration was so error filled that a judge recently ordered election officials to conduct a second do-over in the race, sending voters to the polls for a third time to determine the contest. Abrams’s own 2018 race against Republican Brian Kemp, who as secretary of state was then Georgia’s top elections official, was marred by charges of voter suppression. She fell just under 20,000 votes short of forcing a runoff.

Last week, Democratic leaders announced that Abrams, seen as a rising star in the party following her narrow loss, will provide the official response after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Watch the advertisement below: