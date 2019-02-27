Looking for news you can trust?

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified under oath today that he knows of other criminal activity committed by the president—but he can’t talk about it because it’s currently being investigated by federal prosecutors.

The revelation came during questioning by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) early Wednesday afternoon.

“Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act that you’re aware of regarding Donald Trump that we haven’t yet discussed today?” Krishnamoorthi asked.

Cohen did not miss a beat. “Yes, and those are part of the investigation that is currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York,” Cohen replied, referring to federal prosecutors in New York City whom he has previously cooperated with.

While Cohen’s response was short on details, it has potentially huge implications. Cohen said investigators have asked him not to go into the details of the other illegal acts.

Watch the exchange between Cohen and Krishnamoorthi below: