Trump Blasts “Ridiculous Partisan Investigations” During State of the Union

The line visibly shocked Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats.

Inae OhFebruary 5, 2019 10:19 PM

Doug Mills/ZUMA

President Donald Trump’s calls for a united government came to a halting stop during his State of the Union address on Tuesday when he appeared to fire a warning shot at congressional Democrats preparing to launch investigations into him and his administration, claiming that any probes could impede the US economy.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump told Congress in his second State of the Union address. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

“It just doesn’t work that way,” he added.

It was unclear which investigations the president was taking aim at, but Democrats have a lengthy list of investigations planned. Those include Trump’s ties to Deutsche Bank, White House security clearances, and Russia.

Aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the many Democrats in the House chamber on Tuesday to appear taken aback by the line, swiftly responded on social media to signal that the new Democratic House majority would not be deterred from providing oversight: 

The line also drew parallels to similar remarks made by President Richard Nixon during his State of the Union in 1974.