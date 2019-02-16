Trump Takes Refuge from His National Emergency at Florida Golf Course

“I didn’t need to do this,” Trump said about the emergency declaration on Friday.

Noah LanardFebruary 16, 2019 11:32 AM

President Donald Trump departs Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, to travel to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Andrew Harnik/AP

The morning after declaring a national emergency, President Donald Trump was spotted at the omelette bar of his West Palm Beach golf club. Trump has no publicly scheduled events this weekend.

During the Friday speech announcing the emergency declaration, Trump said about the declaration, “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster.” He left for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida a few hours later.  

Trump’s attempt to use emergency powers to obtain money Congress has refused to provide is already being challenged in court. The total number of unauthorized border crossings is a fraction of what it was in previous decades.