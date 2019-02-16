Trump Takes Refuge from His National Emergency at Florida Golf Course

Looking for news you can trust?

The morning after declaring a national emergency, President Donald Trump was spotted at the omelette bar of his West Palm Beach golf club. Trump has no publicly scheduled events this weekend.

just in — a source at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach just texted me this photo taken a short time ago. omelette bar: pic.twitter.com/eWqMbdRTwW — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) February 16, 2019

During the Friday speech announcing the emergency declaration, Trump said about the declaration, “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster.” He left for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida a few hours later.

Likely to be used in future lawsuits: Trump on his national emergency declaration: "I didn't need to do this. But I'd rather do it much faster … I just want to get it done faster." Via CNN pic.twitter.com/HcPrQdhRJ9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 15, 2019

Trump’s attempt to use emergency powers to obtain money Congress has refused to provide is already being challenged in court. The total number of unauthorized border crossings is a fraction of what it was in previous decades.