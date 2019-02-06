“I Suffered Deep Humiliation”: Woman Accusing Virginia Lt. Governor of Sexual Assault Speaks Out

Looking for news you can trust?

Vanessa Tyson, the woman who has accused Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in 2004, released a statement on Wednesday detailing her allegations.

“I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual,” Tyson, who is now a professor at Scripps College, wrote as she outlined her encounter with Fairfax during the 2015 Democratic National Convention in Boston.

“After the assault, I suffered from both deep humiliation and shame,” she continued. “I did not speak about it for years, and I (like most survivors) suppressed those memories and emotions as necessary means to continue my studies, and to pursue my goal of building a successful career as an academic.”

Fairfax, who is second in line to become governor if Gov. Ralph Northam resigns amid a separate scandal involving a photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook identifying the governor in a photo of a pair of men, one wearing blackface, the other wearing a KKK hood. Fairfax has denied Tyson’s claims, which were first reported on Sunday on the same far-right news site that first exposed Northam’s racist photo just days before.

In a news conference on Monday, Fairfax suggested that he was the victim of a conservative smear campaign. “Does anybody believes that’s a coincidence?” he asked. “I don’t believe anybody believes that’s it’s any coincidence that on the eve of my potentially being elevated, that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?”

You can read Tyson’s statement in full below. She is being represented by Katz, Marshall & Banks, the same legal team hired by Christine Blasey Ford.