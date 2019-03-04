Ben Carson Just Announced He Will Leave His Post at the End of Trump’s First Term

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told conservative outlet Newsmax TV that he intends to leave the Trump administration at the end of the term, regardless of whether Trump is reelected in 2020.

“I would be interested in returning to the private sector because I think you have just as much influence, maybe more, there,” Carson said.

Over the course of his tenure, Carson was heavily criticized for purchasing a $31,000 dining room set for his office, removing anti-discrimination language from HUD’s mission statement, and closing one of the largest public housing projects in Illinois.