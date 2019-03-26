Dems Vow to “Fight Back” Against Trump’s Latest Obamacare Assault

“We will not let the Trump administration rip health care away from millions of Americans.”

Tonya RileyMarch 26, 2019 11:49 AM

Sanders Warren Gillibrand

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Kirsten Gillibrand unveil Medicare for All legislation in 2017.Andrew Harnik/AP

Democratic presidential candidates are blasting President Donald Trump’s latest effort to dismantle Obamacare, promising to fight back against the administration’s efforts to kick millions of people off their insurance plans and end protections for patients with preexisting conditions.

In a filing late Monday evening, the Justice Department announced that it now supports a widely criticized 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Texas declaring the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. Democrats, who campaigned heavily on healthcare in 2018 and plan to do so again in 2020, wasted no time in responding—often in remarkably similar language. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Kirsten Gillibrand all vowed to “fight” back against Trump’s move:

Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter to vow that Democrats would “not let the Trump administration rip health care away from millions of Americans. Not now. Not ever.”

Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, and John Delaney joined in, as well:

One candidate conspicuously absent from the Twitter debate? President Trump. 