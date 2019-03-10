Devin Nunes Tweeted About Straws and a Lot of People Decided His Take…Sucked

Here are the funniest responses.

Pema LevyMarch 10, 2019 5:19 PM

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., listens during the House Intelligence Committee hearing in July, 2018. Bill Clark/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom via ZUMA

As the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls debate the merits of socialism versus capitalism, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) warned Saturday night that socialism has already taken over California. The evidence? A new law that requires restaurant patrons to ask for a plastic straw before one is served. The goal is to ease ocean pollution, but Nunes apparently sees a nefarious socialist plot behind the new environmental rule.

On Sunday, the congressman’s tweet was widely mocked on Twitter, both for its bizarre logic, and for the irresistible fact that Nunes used a literal straw to set up a straw-man argument.