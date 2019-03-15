These Photos of Kids Protesting Climate Change All Over the World Will Give You Hope for the Future

Young people all over the world skipped school Friday and followed the example of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager who has been striking most Fridays since 2018 to demand political leaders’ attention to climate change.
As my colleague Rebecca Leber explains:
These young people compose the first generation that bears little responsibility for the 410 parts per million concentration of carbon in the atmosphere, but will face most of the consequences from it. They’re coming of age when the window to ward off this nightmare scenario is rapidly shrinking. Many older adults have been warning for decades that “future generations” will suffer for our selfishness and inertia from continued inaction. Now, those so-called future victims are finding their voice to try and shape the agenda.
“I’ve grown up with climate change,” one almost-13-year-old told Rebecca. “I’ve grown up listening and hearing about climate change. I’m fighting for my future.”
With estimates of up to a million participants in 1,659 strikes planned in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, the protest Friday could be the largest global day of climate action ever.
Here are some of the day’s best—and most inspiring—images:
San Francisco, California
It’s truly incredible the global movement @GretaThunberg has created #ClimateStrike #SanFrancisco #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/V5DSZQQlu0
— Frozen Canuck (@frozencanuck) March 15, 2019
"What do we want? GREEN NEW DEAL! When do we want it? NOW!"
Big turnout of students demanding #ClimateAction & #GreenNewDeal this morning at #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate #FridaysForFuture in #SanFrancisco – #ListenToTheKids @SenFeinstein @SpeakerPelosi pic.twitter.com/Qh60gA8QqT
— Sven Eberlein (@ecomuse) March 15, 2019
Students march along Market Street as part of a nationwide coordinated day of protest regarding what they perceive as a lack of action regarding #climatechange. 🎥: Amy Osborne. pic.twitter.com/Qz3XrjtmUb
— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 15, 2019
Washington, DC
About to kick off the #ClimateStrike in DC. We are not taking no for an answer today!
💚💚💚💚#FridaysForFuture @climatestrikeUS pic.twitter.com/zHh6P4V0D5
— Havana Chapman-Edwards (@TheTinyDiplomat) March 15, 2019
New York City, New York
Just one group of the many, many groups of New York City students streaming towards City Hall for the #ClimateStrike rally. pic.twitter.com/ltErsMqyZT
— Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) March 15, 2019
Hundreds of students striked from Columbus Cirlce to the American Museum of Natural History. #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture #SchoolStrike4climate @zaynecowie @AlexandriaV2005 pic.twitter.com/2NK7WRtRZr
— Rachel Ramirez (@rachjuramirez) March 15, 2019
#ClimateStrike NYC Columbus Circle pic.twitter.com/zM2XiIIKXG
— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) March 15, 2019
St. Paul, Minnesota
Sign in St. Paul Minnesota:
"If you don't act like adults, we will."#climatestrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/xUMrJjGz0H
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019
Boston, Massachusetts
Hundreds of young people striking outside the MA State House right now! The energy here is amazing and inspiring! 🌎 (video better with volume on) #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xXWZb8zPzh
— Mass Sierra Club (@MassSierraClub) March 15, 2019
Sign at the Minnesota State Capitol: "I want you to panic" –@GretaThunberg #climatestrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/LE6ePabqXS
— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) March 15, 2019
Raleigh, North Carolina
"Dad, this is my time. This is my future."
Raleigh, North Carolina#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/zIQIV6e2Cq
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) March 15, 2019
Montreal, Canada
Officially more than 150,000 students on #ClimateStrike in Montreal, the number just came in!! #FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate #YouthStrike4Climate pic.twitter.com/1lYS7iHjMr
— Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) March 15, 2019
An *incredible* turnout today in #Montreal for #climatestrike #keepitintheground #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/yJziBSdchj
— 350 Canada (@350Canada) March 15, 2019
Lisbon, Portugal
Oh boy, look what happened in Lisbon, Portugal.#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/K1Ew1Zg4ey
— Angela Fay (@lifelearner47) March 15, 2019
Brussels, Belgium
LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE MARCH IN BRUSSELS!!! Young people are rising in 2052 places in 123 countries on every continents.
There is no time to waste. We must #ActOnClimate. #climatestrike #klimaatstaking #FridayForFutures #GreenNewDeal @GretaThunberg 🎬 via @JohnHyphen pic.twitter.com/3CGLMDYE8v
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) March 15, 2019
Stockholm, Sweden
1000-tals elever skolstrejkar för klimatet på Mynttorget i #Stockholm 😍💚👍🍀🌻🌍🌞🐞 #Sweden #FridaysForFuture #FridaysForFurture #SchoolsStrike4Climate #ClimateStrike #Strike4Climate @GretaThunberg #GretaThunber #FFF #ParentsforFuture #LoveOurEarth #Klimatstrejk #Miljö pic.twitter.com/YVWMKRkE2A
— KulturSthlm (@KulturSthlm) March 15, 2019
London, England
Thousands of young people gathered right outside of the Queen’s doorstep at Buckingham Palace! #ClimateStrikeUK #ClimateAction #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/q4rMU6I1O8
— Abbey McHugh (@abbzmchugh) March 15, 2019
Vienna, Austria
Madrid, Spain
ESPECTACULAR la manifestación #FridaysForFuture en Sol. 😊💪
Sí se puede reducir la producción energética basada en combustibles fósiles a la mitad en 2030 y llegar a un 100% renovable en 2040… siempre que no tengas ex-ministros en los consejos de las eléctricas, claro. 😉 pic.twitter.com/uJk6AQsVPf
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) March 15, 2019
Torino, Italy
#FridayForFuture a #Torino, i ragazzi verdi vogliono rendere il mondo un posto migliore VIDEO @LaStampa pic.twitter.com/GOGzsiA1RG
— Maurizio Molinari (@Maumol) March 15, 2019
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong students joining the global #climatestrike.
The youth are rising to demand urgent action on the growing #climate crisis. It's time to listen and survive.#ActOnClimate #climate #energy #cdnpoli #climatestrike #FridayForFutures #GreenNewDeal 🎬 via #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/d8os2v8rXz
— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) March 15, 2019
And even, Antarctica
#FridaysForFuture Overwinterer at the Neumayer Station III in the #Antarctic support the #SchoolStrike4Climate #ScientistsForFuture
Photos: Alfred-Wegener-Institut pic.twitter.com/5Lq5uQbFmU
— AWI Media (@AWI_Media) March 15, 2019