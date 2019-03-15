These Photos of Kids Protesting Climate Change All Over the World Will Give You Hope for the Future

Looking for news you can trust?

Young people all over the world skipped school Friday and followed the example of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish teenager who has been striking most Fridays since 2018 to demand political leaders’ attention to climate change.

As my colleague Rebecca Leber explains:

These young people compose the first generation that bears little responsibility for the 410 parts per million concentration of carbon in the atmosphere, but will face most of the consequences from it. They’re coming of age when the window to ward off this nightmare scenario is rapidly shrinking. Many older adults have been warning for decades that “future generations” will suffer for our selfishness and inertia from continued inaction. Now, those so-called future victims are finding their voice to try and shape the agenda.

“I’ve grown up with climate change,” one almost-13-year-old told Rebecca. “I’ve grown up listening and hearing about climate change. I’m fighting for my future.”

With estimates of up to a million participants in 1,659 strikes planned in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, the protest Friday could be the largest global day of climate action ever.

Here are some of the day’s best—and most inspiring—images:

San Francisco, California

Students march along Market Street as part of a nationwide coordinated day of protest regarding what they perceive as a lack of action regarding #climatechange. 🎥: Amy Osborne. pic.twitter.com/Qz3XrjtmUb — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 15, 2019

Washington, DC

About to kick off the #ClimateStrike in DC. We are not taking no for an answer today!

💚💚💚💚#FridaysForFuture @climatestrikeUS pic.twitter.com/zHh6P4V0D5 — Havana Chapman-Edwards (@TheTinyDiplomat) March 15, 2019

New York City, New York

Just one group of the many, many groups of New York City students streaming towards City Hall for the #ClimateStrike rally. pic.twitter.com/ltErsMqyZT — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) March 15, 2019

St. Paul, Minnesota

Boston, Massachusetts

Hundreds of young people striking outside the MA State House right now! The energy here is amazing and inspiring! 🌎 (video better with volume on) #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/xXWZb8zPzh — Mass Sierra Club (@MassSierraClub) March 15, 2019

Raleigh, North Carolina

Montreal, Canada

Lisbon, Portugal

Brussels, Belgium

LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THE MARCH IN BRUSSELS!!! Young people are rising in 2052 places in 123 countries on every continents. There is no time to waste. We must #ActOnClimate. #climatestrike #klimaatstaking #FridayForFutures #GreenNewDeal @GretaThunberg 🎬 via @JohnHyphen pic.twitter.com/3CGLMDYE8v — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) March 15, 2019

Stockholm, Sweden

London, England

Thousands of young people gathered right outside of the Queen’s doorstep at Buckingham Palace! #ClimateStrikeUK #ClimateAction #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/q4rMU6I1O8 — Abbey McHugh (@abbzmchugh) March 15, 2019

Vienna, Austria

Madrid, Spain

ESPECTACULAR la manifestación #FridaysForFuture en Sol. 😊💪 Sí se puede reducir la producción energética basada en combustibles fósiles a la mitad en 2030 y llegar a un 100% renovable en 2040… siempre que no tengas ex-ministros en los consejos de las eléctricas, claro. 😉 pic.twitter.com/uJk6AQsVPf — ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) March 15, 2019

Torino, Italy

#FridayForFuture a #Torino, i ragazzi verdi vogliono rendere il mondo un posto migliore VIDEO ⁦@LaStampa⁩ pic.twitter.com/GOGzsiA1RG — Maurizio Molinari (@Maumol) March 15, 2019

Hong Kong, China

And even, Antarctica