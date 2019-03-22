Looking for news you can trust?

The revelation on Thursday that Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, uses the encrypted messaging service WhatsApp to conduct official government business was met with instant charges of hypocrisy, with many recalling Donald Trump’s frequent attacks against Hillary Clinton over her use of a private email server.

Others wasted no time sarcastically questioning whether Kushner would be “locked up” as Trump supporters demanded of Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Joining the mockery of Kushner was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who took to social media Thursday night to invoke a common meme that’s been used against various Trump officials that have either been indicted or the subject of criminal investigation.

None other than Clinton herself noticed Ocasio-Cortez’s message. Her reply, and the subsequent “!!!” exchange, quickly ignited Twitter: