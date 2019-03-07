Michael Cohen Sues Trump Organization Over Unpaid Legal Fees

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former attorney and longtime fixer, has sued the Trump Organization for failing to pay millions of dollars in legal fees in connection to his “work with and on behalf of the Organization and its principals, directors, and officers.”

In a lawsuit filed in New York on Thursday, Cohen claims that the Trump Organization stopped paying him in June 2018, shortly after he began signaling to friends and family that he was willing to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. “As Mr. Cohen’s anticipated cooperation with the Special Counsel became known, President Trump publicly distanced himself from Mr. Cohen, stating on June 15, 2018 ‘I haven’t spoken to Michael in a long time,'” the lawsuit stated.

The Trump Organization’s decision to stop paying for Cohen’s legal work, the lawsuit claims, violated an agreement made nearly one year earlier that had stated the Trump Organization would cover Cohen’s attorney fees for his upcoming defense in multiple investigations involving the president.

According to the lawsuit, Cohen’s legal fees have exceeded $1.9 million and continue to grow.