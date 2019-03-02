Looking for news you can trust?

“There’s so much love in this room,” President Donald Trump said to the crowd of adoring right-wing activists who came out to see him speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, this morning. He smiled. “It’s easy to talk. You can talk your heart out.”

And so he did. In a rambling, largely ad-libbed speech that stretched over two hours, Trump veered wildly from topic to topic, slamming the Mueller investigation and related “bullshit”; mocking Democrats such as “little shifty [Rep. Adam] Schiff” and Sen. Mazie Hirono (“the crazy female senator from…Hawaii”), former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and his other foes; riffing on trade, Syria, and health care; and hyping his 2020 reelection campaign. “You know I’m totally off script now,” he said at one point. “This is how I got elected—by being off script.”

Keeping track of Trump’s train of thought wasn’t easy. (Toronto Star correspondent Daniel Dale, a veteran Trump speech-watcher, called the speech “extraordinarily bizarre.”) Here were some of the more memorable—and odder—moments:

Three days after Michael Cohen accused Trump of crimes before the House Oversight committee, Trump avoided mentioning his former lawyer by name. But he dismissed Cohen’s allegations and slammed him for a lack of loyalty: “You put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there, and all of a sudden they’re trying to take you out with bullshit.” He also praised “the great” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), for fighting “so hard” against the investigations into Trump’s business dealings and relationships with Russia. A new executive order: Trump announced that he would soon sign an executive order requiring universities to protect free speech on campus, putting their federal funding in jeopardy if they do not. He called Hayden Williams onstage and praised the conservative activist for taking a punch last month at the University of California-Berkeley, where he had been recruiting for a right-wing youth group. “Sue the college, the university, and maybe sue the student,” Trump urged him. Williams, he added, “is going to be a very wealthy young man.”

Parts of the speech seemed like a preview of how he plans to frame his 2020 campaign for his Republican base. Democrats, he said, are “embracing open borders, socialism and extreme late-term abortion.” Around minute 75, Trump seemed to realize he’d already said too much. “I’m going to regret this speech,” he said, leaning into the microphone. “This speech should have been delivered one year from now—not now, damn it.”