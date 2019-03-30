Trump Intervenes in War Crimes Case After Watching Fox & Friends Segment

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Saturday morning that a US Navy SEAL accused of war crimes would be moved to “less restrictive confinement” while he awaits trial on murder charges. Trump’s statement came one day after GOP Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.) appeared on Fox & Friends—a show that Trump frequently watches and tweets about—to express concerns about the conditions in which Special Warfare Operator Chief Eddie Gallagher was being held.

On Friday, several hours after appearing on Fox, Norman tweeted that he had spoken to Trump about that matter and that Trump had agreed to move Gallagher. Trump referenced both Norman and Fox & Friends in his Saturday tweet.

In honor of his past service to our Country, Navy Seal #EddieGallagher will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court. Process should move quickly! @foxandfriends @RepRalphNorman — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2019

Gallagher has been held in a naval brig in San Diego since his arrest in September. He denies the allegations against him. As CNN explains:

Gallagher has been charged with various violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice while deployed to Mosul, Iraq, in 2017. He has been accused of stabbing and murdering a wounded person, shooting at noncombatants and posing for a photo and performing his re-enlistment ceremony next to a dead body.