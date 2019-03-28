Trump Says FBI and DOJ Will Investigate Jussie Smollett Case

Looking for news you can trust?

President Donald Trump blasted the decision by Illinois prosecutors to drop all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett, announcing in a Thursday morning tweet that the FBI and Justice Department will be reviewing the events that lead to the stunning dismissal.

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

It’s unclear, however, if the FBI or Justice Department have jurisdiction over the case.

Police had previously accused Smollett, who is gay and black, of orchestrating a January attack in which he alleged two men wearing MAGA hats had jumped him while they shouted racial and homophobic slurs. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s abrupt announcement on Thursday that it was dropping all charges against Smollett for allegedly filing a false report was met with shock and confusion.

The president’s family and conservatives were among those to voice anger at the decision. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a Democrat, also slammed the news and called it a “whitewash of justice.”

Pay two Nigerian dudes to pour bleach on you and you too can get some white privilege to get out of jail. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 26, 2019

What is this kind of privilege called??? https://t.co/4hPQorU58R — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 26, 2019

BREAKING: Chicago PD Superintendent Eddie Johnson discusses dropping of Jussie Smollett charges. https://t.co/uXZag7WjoQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time Trump has weighed in on Smollett’s case. “What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!” Trump tweeted shortly after Chicago police detailed allegations that Smollett had staged his own assault.