Hillary Clinton Reads Out Loud From the Redacted Mueller Report—and It’s Oddly Satisfying

In a new video promoting Jordan Klepper’s new Comedy Central show, the comedian gets Hillary Clinton to read out loud from the redacted Mueller report—and there’s something weirdly satisfying about it.

While sitting down with both Hillary and Bill Clinton, Klepper finds a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to get Hillary to record an audiobook of the 400-page report. “Gosh, I would definitely contribute to that,” she said, joking that she’d need a lot of lozenges.

After a couple of practice runs, with some notes from Klepper, Clinton nailed the reading, which is set to string instruments to give it an added dose of gravitas. Her reading starts at 3:20 below—be sure to stick around for her dramatization of President Trump’s response when he found out Robert Mueller had been appointed special counsel: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fucked.”