Julian Assange Has Been Arrested After Nearly Seven Years in the Ecuadorian Embassy

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested Thursday morning, nearly seven years after he took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

“He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials were seen dragging Assange out of the building while he shouted, “They must resist! UK resist!”

The moment a furious Julian Assange is dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy following his arrest. He has been taken into custody and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court ‘as soon as possible’. #5News | @wikileaks pic.twitter.com/iWwklALUM7 — Channel 5 News (@5_News) April 11, 2019

In a video message, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that the government was withdrawing diplomatic asylum status to the controversial WikiLeaks founder for repeatedly “violating international conventions and protocol of coexistence.”

Ecuador decidió soberanamente retirar el asilo diplomático a Julian Assange por violar reiteradamente convenciones internacionales y protocolo de convivencia. #EcuadorSoberano pic.twitter.com/V02pvvtPY0 — Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) April 11, 2019

WikiLeaks has since slammed the arrest, claiming that the Ecuadorian government had “illegally terminated” Assange’s political asylum. The group also sought donations.

Assange took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012 while facing extradition to Sweden over charges of sexual assault.