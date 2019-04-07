7 hours ago

Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney Just Said You’ll “Never” See Trump’s Taxes

“That’s a issue that was already litigated during the election.”

Hayne Palmour Iv/San Diego Union-Tribune via ZUMA

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that Democrats will “never” see President Donald Trump’s tax returns, arguing that Trump’s election was proof that the American people didn’t care.

Last week, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), chair of the House Ways & Means Committee, wrote a letter to the IRS asking for copies of Trump’s returns—and those of his affiliated companies—from 2013 through 2018. Trump was the first major-party presidential nominee since Gerald Ford not to release any tax returns during his campaign. He said then, and has said as recently as Friday, that he could not do so because he was under audit—but an audit would not prevent anyone from releasing their tax returns, and the IRS audits every presidential tax return.

If Trump were planning on keeping his word, then Democrats would, in fact, see those tax returns some day, when the earth is a little older and the oceans a little higher, and the interminable audit finally, mercifully, comes to an end. But Mulvaney did not say the Democrats will get the tax returns when everyone else does, when the audit is done. In asserting that Democrats will “never” see those tax returns, he argued that Trump actually had a mandate not to release them. “Keep in mind, that’s a issue that was already litigated during the election—voters knew the president could have given his tax returns, they knew that he didn’t, and they elected him anyway,” Mulvaney said.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2019 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate