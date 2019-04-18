53 mins ago

Should Democrats Move to Impeach Trump? Some Say Yes. Others Say No. House Leaders Say, “How Are the Schools?”

Dan Herrick/ZUMA Wire

For as long as Trump has been in office there have been people who have thought he should be impeached. But with today’s release of Robert Mueller’s report, the population of Impeach Trump rose significantly. 

Some of these new residents are young and in Congress! 

Other new residents are old and used to be in Congress!

Some new residents are actually magazines. (Thanks, Citizens United!)

Some people aren’t yet ready to move to Impeach Trump but are not ruling it out.

Some people though are ruling it out.

A lot of people are not happy with it being ruled out.

And so other people have been whispering to reporters on background about how they really truly are open to moving to Impeach Trump! 

They need to look into the schools! What are the schools like? And the late night food options! Does Impeach Trump have good options? Is it cold in the winter? How cold? Hot in the summer? Like sweltering? Is it a dry heat? A wet heat? Is there precipitation? If so, how much? What is the housing market like? The arts scene? What about the dating scene? Congress must look into these things before committing to moving to this town. 

