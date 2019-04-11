After WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in London on Thursday on a single computer hacking charge filed by US prosecutors, a reporter asked President Donald Trump at the White House: “Do you still love WikiLeaks?”

Trump’s response? “I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.”

Hmmmm. Let’s review the tape.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks, which released thousands of Democratic National Committee emails in an attempt to harm Hillary Clinton’s chance of winning the election. These weren’t isolated comments. Trump cheered on WikiLeaks more than 140 times. Loudly, and at great length.